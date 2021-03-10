Impact Cigarettes in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020-2026

The review period saw the introduction of various taxes on tobacco and this has been identified as a major reason for the declining volume sales being seen in cigarettes. Excise taxes were first introduced in 2012 and were set at AED50 per 1,000 sticks, rising to AED100 the following year. However, 2017 saw the excise tax increase to 100% ad valorem, a rate of tax which remains in effect in 2018. In addition, 2018 saw the introduction of 4.8% VAT across all products purchased in the United Arab…

\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3320226-cigarettes-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Cigarettes in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/user-interface-ui-design-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Cigarettes Including Fine Cut Stick Equivalent, Fine Cut Cigarettes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-container-security-market-2021-trending-technologies-developments-key-players-and-end-use-industry-to-2025-2021-02-04

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-shoes-footwear-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-infused-water-market-2021-trends-share-product-analysis-market-challenges-new-opportunities-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-10

Table of content

Cigarettes in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Rising Tax Burden Continues To Suppress Sales Category Growth

the Illicit Trade Roars Back Into Life As Smokers Seek To Mitigate High Tax Burdens

Falling Sales, Changing Consumer Tastes Lead To the Realignment of Product Portfolios

Competitive Landscape

Philip Morris Loses Significant Volume Share As British American Tobacco Assumes Leadership

Imperial Tobacco International Reduces Prices in An Effort To Push Volume Sales

Kt&g Generates Positive Growth Due To the Female-friendly Positioning of Its Brands

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 1 Taxation and Duty Levies 2013-2018

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 1 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 14 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2013-2018

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Blend: % Volume 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2018-2023

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2018-2023

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume 2018-2023

Executive Summary

New Taxes Impact Sales As Ban on E-vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Is Lifted

Tax Increases Make Smoking Increasingly Unaffordable

British American Tobacco, Philip Morris and Imperial Tobacco Remain Dominant

Grocery Retailers Dominate Sales of Cigarettes, Tobacco Specialists Dominate in Cigars

E-cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Likely To Be the Bright Spots in A Declining Industry

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 2 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

Vapour Products

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 24 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 25 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)