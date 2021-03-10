Impact Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020-2026

The 2017 introduction of excise tax calculated on an ad valorem resulted in major declines being seen in all categories in 2018, including cigars, cigarillos, smoking tobacco, but tobacco and fine cut tobacco. The main reason for this is that that the new method of calculating excise tax has resulted in significant price increases for will tobacco and all manufactured tobacco products. This has led to the majority of tobacco users purchasing these products less often as they seek to reduce the c…

Euromonitor International’s Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

the Shift To Ad Valorem Excise Tax Suppresses Demand Across the Category

Cigars Continue To Benefit From A Premium and Upmarket Image

Cigarillos Continues To Experience Declining Sales

Competitive Landscape

Corporación Habanos and Its Local Distributor Baqer Mohebi Dominate Sales of Cigars

the Launch of Davidoff Exclusive Boosts Davidoff & Cie’s Position in the Category

Al Fakher and Kamber Jaffer Remain the Leading Names in Smoking Tobacco

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Cigarillos by Price Platform 2013-2018

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 20 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2013-2018

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

New Taxes Impact Sales As Ban on E-vapour Products and Heated Tobacco Is Lifted

Tax Increases Make Smoking Increasingly Unaffordable

British American Tobacco, Philip Morris and Imperial Tobacco Remain Dominant

Grocery Retailers Dominate Sales of Cigarettes, Tobacco Specialists Dominate in Cigars

E-cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Likely To Be the Bright Spots in A Declining Industry

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

Vapour Products

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 25 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 26 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 27 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 28 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

……. continued

