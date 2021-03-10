Global Dermatologicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The fact that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China occurred during the winter season, the slack season for dermatologicals categories such as topical antifungals and antipruritics, meant that dermatologicals was less severely affected by the pandemic than many OTC categories. Indeed, with people paying increased attention to hand hygiene during the pandemic, frequently using anti-bacterial hand sanitisers and alcohol gels for hand washing, there has been an increased incidence of condition…

Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

Dermatologicals in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic hits outside peak dermatologicals season

Online presence and recurrent demand help dermatologicals to weather COVID-19

Wuhan Ma Ying Long Pharm Group continues to expand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nappy (diaper) rash treatments to see strongest growth

Return to regular exercise to boost demand for topical germicidals/antiseptics

Developments in beauty and personal care pose a threat to dermatologicals

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

