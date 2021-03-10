Global Dermatologicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Dermatologicals is expected to see a deceleration in its current retail value growth rate in 2020 compared to 2019 since the category relies heavily on imports. The Algerian government’s import restrictions are having a devastating impact on dermatologicals with frequent stock shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic is also resulting in delays in port clearance procedures. Moreover, as a result of the ongoing economic hardship in the country, exacerbated by the pandemic, middle- and high-income consume…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476614-dermatologicals-in-algeria
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pallet-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-classical-swine-fever-vaccines-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-confectioneries-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-user-provisioning-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Dermatologicals in Algeria
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dermatologicals sales slow thanks to the pandemic as imports are delayed and the economy worsens in 2020
Little demand for generics due to preference for higher quality products regarding the skin
Saidal Algerie SpA benefits from government support and widespread presence, while international offerings perceived positively by consumers
International brands continue to lead dermatologicals in Algeria, with global brand owners such as Sanofi
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Urbanisation and OTC paediatric dermatologicals set to contribute to growth over the forecast period
Growing variety of brands, widespread hair loss and dandruff issues boost demand
Cultural factors limit demand for certain products, particularly among men
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/