Global Sports Nutrition in Serbia Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 will not impact growth in value sales of sports nutrition in Serbia during 2020, despite some supply chain disruption and non-essential businesses like gyms being closed during the lockdown. In fact, value sales growth is set to accelerate during the year. This is because an increasing number of people in Serbia are working out regularly due to the growing trend of living healthy and looking good. Many of these want results, which makes sports nutrition attractive to them. While growing…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Even COVID-19 cannot out-muscle Serbia’s burgeoning gym culture

Non-protein products gain ground among those seeking to build endurance, rather than muscle mass

Value sales remain fragmented, as many remain loyal to smaller brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Negative publicity could turn some off protein products

Shift in advertising may help to broaden demand for sports nutrition

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, but private label will remain elusive

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

. ….Continued

