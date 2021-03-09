Global Sports Nutrition in Peru Market Research Report 2021

summary

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020 in Peru have reduced the number of people able to engage in physical activity, with consumers confined to their homes except for essential travel and to pick up medicine and food. There are a range of people who participate in sport and physical activity in Peru, with the serious athletes making up over a third of this group. For these people, the lockdown restrictions would not stop their training regimes, with indoor exercises and keep fit routines replac…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown reduces demand for sports nutrition products, though the most serious athletes continue training

Magnus the leading brand and Lab Nutrition the leading player in 2020, while Gloria disrupts sports protein RTD

Increasing levels of internet retailing in sports nutrition in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Vegan products will become more widely available into forecast period, along with more personalised products

Companies will look to raise awareness of the benefits of their products to a wider audience into forecast period

Potential for sports nutrition as consumers increasingly turn to healthy lifestyles and more exercise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

. ….Continued

