Global Consumer Lending in India Market Research Report forecast year

Due to the impact of COVID, both gross lending and outstanding balance are expected to witness a sharp dip in growth in 2020. During the lockdown months of April and May, sales of non-essential items were not allowed by the government, while non-essential stores were not allowed to open. This had a big impact on gross lending, with consumers not requiring finance for big ticket purchases during the period. Outstanding balance was slightly less impacted as the government offered a loan moratorium…

Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in India report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

