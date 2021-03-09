Global Charge Cards in Malaysia Market Research Report forecast year

Charge cards is the smallest category in terms of cards in circulation and value transactions, driven by the dominant personal charge cards. Prior to the pandemic, demand for personal charge cards was primarily driven by affluent consumers with a high-end lifestyle, which includes expatriates, who unlike credit card holders who tend to be wary about spending, tend to be more willing to spend on expensive electronics, high-end household items and luxury travel. Overseas spending before the emerge…

Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Malaysia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Charge Cards in Malaysia

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures in response to COVID-19 significantly restricts travel opportunities amongst affluent consumer group, resulting in declines for personal charge cards

Work from home and restricted travel for businesses result in lack of opportunity to use commercial charge cards

American Express remains leading local operator of charge cards in partnership with dominant issuer Malayan Banking

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for charge cards predicted to fall as consumers increasingly drawn to other options with competitive reward schemes

Slight recovery predicted for commercial charge cards in terms of usage and value but category will struggle to return to pre-pandemic figures due to growing competition from other options

Charge card operators will need to be more creative in order to compete with credit card offers over the forecast period to offer greater differentiation

