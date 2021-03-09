Global Breakfast Cereals in Vietnam Market Research Report forecast year

For breakfast, Vietnamese consumers have traditionally enjoyed many options, such as fried rice, sticky rice, pho (broth containing rice noodles, meat and herbs), bun bo Hue (spicy Vietnamese soup associated with the city of Hue) and banh mi (baguette-like bread with savoury filling). Those kinds of food are very popular and considered convenient in Vietnam. They are also affordably priced at around VND15,000 to VND30,000 per breakfast. Thanks to Westernisation in Vietnam, breakfast cereals are…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite a preference for traditional food, the growing Westernisation trend supports demand for breakfast cereals with COVID-19 having little impact on sales

Children are the target consumers for breakfast cereals

Heightened consciousness over health stimulated by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

International players Nestlé and Kellogg maintain outright lead

Hot cereals gaining traction with active promotion, wider distribution and positive perception of the benefits

Limited above-the-line marketing and dominance of leading players set to limit category development over the forecast period

….….continued

