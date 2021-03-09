Global Breakfast Cereals in Singapore Market Research Report forecast year

As part of the government’s efforts to curb COVID-19 community transmission, in the first half of the year Singapore residents were required to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact with others. At the same time, stand-alone food or drink outlets were required to close. This has led to a strong fall in foodservice volume sales in 2020. However, given that foodservice volume sales of breakfast cereals were already very small, due to the availability of other more preferable breakfast options…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594416-breakfast-cereals-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coffee-creamer-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-false-lashes-false-eyelashes-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-newborn-screening-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pin-photo-diode-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Singapore

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 increases the retail volume growth rate

Slower growth in the variety of healthier choices

Increase in sales contribution from proximity retailers and e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Repositioning breakfast cereals as a healthier option

E-commerce set to be a notable channel for retail growth

On-the-go versions set to rise as people will return to busy lifestyles

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105