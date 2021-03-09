Global Breakfast Cereals in Saudi Arabia Market Research Report forecast year

Changing lifestyles due to the outbreak of COVID-19 are expected to have a considerable impact on breakfast cereals in 2020. The category as a whole is expected to exhibit strong retail current value and retail volume growth in 2020 as foodservice, workplace and school closures increase the amount of food being prepared and consumed in homes around Saudi Arabia.
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Breakfast Cereals in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion, stockpiling and school closures all contribute to growth of breakfast cereals in 2020
Hypermarkets and supermarkets limit promotions as rise in VAT hits consumers in Saudi Arabia
The Quaker Oats Co looks set to retain leadership thanks to consumer loyalty
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Private label to benefit as price becomes key factor in consumer decision making processes
Convenience to support growth in category whilst population changes could constrain growth
Hot cereals to benefit from health and wellness trends
CATEGORY DATA
….….continued
