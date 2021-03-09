Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

A strong increase in sales of analgesics was seen in the last week of March 2020. The spike in sales was caused by consumer panic following communications on the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Poland. In the first stage of the pandemic, sales of analgesics increased exponentially, as consumers feared this type of medicine would run out in retail stores. Analgesics have remained in demand as such products are perceived to offer a level of immunity/resistance to the symptoms of COVID-19. Heal…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) leads to panic buying as consumers fear running out of analgesics perceived to offer relief from virus symptoms and effects

Ketoprofen sees fast sales growth following switch from RX to OTC as consumers look for strong painkillers over the counter

Advertising remains the key competitive tool as new launches tend to refresh rather than act as game changers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Long-established preference for self-medication and fast pain relief favours further sales growth in the forecast period

E-commerce set to continue to benefit from convenience and safety perception, although key retail channels remain open and preferred

Manufacturers look to products for specific pain problems under large umbrella brands to stand out from the crowd

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

