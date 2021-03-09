Global Digestive Remedies in Denmark Market Segmentation, Demand And Supply 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Digestive Remedies in Denmark Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to result in a decline in value growth for digestive remedies, with diarrhoeal remedies moving from positive growth in 2019 to a sharp decline of 7% predicted for 2020. With consumers staying at home and eating out less, need for diarrhoeal remedies was impacted. In addition, celebratory occasions, socialising with friends, parties and gatherings were all impacted by COVID-19 regulations, with a lack of these events further reducing the need for digestive rem…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

