Global Sleep Aids in Peru Market Research Report 2021

The increased stress levels of many Peruvian consumers as a result of COVID-19 will cause sales of sleep aids to rise in Peru in 2020, as consumers face increased uncertainty and financial difficulties. As anxiety over the impact of the virus has grown, more consumers are likely to turn to sleep aids in order to alleviate stress and the growing problem of insomnia. The combination of not being able to see friends as a result of the strict lockdown measures in force in Peru from March to May, com…
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 stress causes slew of sleep problems, boosting sleep aid sales in 2020
Corporación Arion, Alegia Corp and Inkanatural lead very fragmented sleep aids
Popularity boost for Just and Wawasana as companies focus on herbal remedies
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for natural products means herbal/traditional products will continue dominate sleep aids into forecast period
Sleep aid sales will continue to be dominated by small players into forecast period
Daily stress and digital devices cause insomnia and will drive need for sleep aids going forward, despite increasing turn to therapy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
….Continued
