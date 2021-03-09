Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, analgesics is expected to see a slower increase in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic created a spike in demand for analgesics at the start of the year, with higher sales related to consumers stockpiling, and less to the treatment of ailments. In fact, analgesics was amongst the most purchased items in early March due to consumers’ belief that such products can help relieve the symptoms of the virus, and due to fear of shortages. However, the init…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476597-analgesics-in-algeria
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tortilla-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-latanoprost-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-first-and-last-mile-delivery-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-synthetic-leather-for-furniture-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Analgesics in Algeria
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Although consumers start to stockpile analgesics, purchasing power decreases thanks to COVID-19 resulting in slower growth in 2020
Increased availability of analgesics at lower prices to stifle growth and diclofenac remains leading analgesic in 2020
Aspégic and Doliprane enjoy widespread recognition and pseudo-generic status, while Saidal Algerie SpA benefits from manufacture of inexpensive generics in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth to moderate thanks to wider range of analgesics at lower average unit prices
Growth in population and tendency to self-medicate boost performance while growing tech use will increase demand over the forecast period
Consumers increasingly perceive generics as viable alternatives to branded products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070https://bollywood-entertainment.com/