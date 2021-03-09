Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Germany Market Research Report 2020-2026

The sluggish retail volume growth that characterised rice, pasta and noodles sales over the recent years has temporarily spiked in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, with the largest category pasta leading the acceleration. Retail sales have mainly benefited from a sharp decline in footfall at foodservice outlets, many of which were closed between late March and mid-May, leading to stockpiling for home cooking.

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595013-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hormone-replacement-therapy-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-ceiling-tile-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-accounting-application-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hvac-motors-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Germans take to the kitchen much more in 2020 as virus threat keeps them indoors

Retail sales driven up by desire for German staples

Newlat and Barilla lead the charge for branded players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Germans are frequenting foodservice again, but less often

Price-sensitivity likely to hinder development of more expensive ranges

Noodles to be boosted by strengthening of Asian food trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)