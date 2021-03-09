Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Finland Market Research Report 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles is experiencing stronger retail value and volume growth in 2020 compared to 2019, helping to offset the sluggish growth of the review period. This reflects increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and stockpiling by consumers before and during the country’s lockdown period. According to the CEO of leading player Myllyn Paras Oy, the increased demand lasted for at least four weeks, with demand for pasta also rising sevenfold over a week. After initially being sceptica…
Euromonitor International's Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Finland report
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.
Table of content
Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Finland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling drives retail value and volume growth as consumers turn to staples in 2020
Major chains stock two weeks’ worth of pasta in anticipation of further stockpiling
Convenience trend drives new product development as private label players challenge leader Myllyn Paras Oy
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand set to normalise in 2021 as consumers continue to work through stockpiles
Sluggish value growth over the forecast period as unemployment and economic recovery impact on demand
Domestic origin and innovation set to remain key in the battle to grow value share
CATEGORY DATA
