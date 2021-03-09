Impact Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Ready meals is expected to see a particularly dramatic impact from the COVID-19 outbreak. As more consumers work from home, many are turning to ready meals for quick meals. Furthermore, home seclusion also meant that foodservice outlets were unavailable to customers, which means that products in ready meals were convenient alternatives to eating out.

Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dramatic surge in demand as home working drives popularity of ready meals

Sunbulah Food & Fine Pastries Mfg Co Ltd will continue to dominate frozen pizza even though category set to underperform

Goody to gain significant value shares with new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen pizza set to make a comeback with the return of supermarket promotions

Ramadan drives the demand for ready meals as consumers reach for quick meals to break their fasts

Hypermarkets focus on in-store and social media promotions to gain consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

