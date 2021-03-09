Impact Ready Meals in Norway Market Research Report 2020-2026

Ready meals will record solid performance in volume terms in 2020, with frozen pizza, frozen ready meals and shelf stable ready meals benefitting from stockpiling during the initial COVID-19 panic. However, this factor quickly lessened and had only a moderately positive impact on overall volume sales.

Chilled ready meals will see the most dynamic growth in 2020 as these are generally considered to be fresher and more convenient than many frozen foods, which typically require thawing, although fr…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Ready Meals in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ready meals maintains solid growth, led by chilled ready meals

Competition is fierce in frozen pizzas as Peppes Pizza is a threat to leading players

Health and wellness positioning boosts value sales for ready meals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ready meals set for slower growth; higher sales expected via e-commerce

Fresh and chilled options set to grow due to health and wellness trend

Vegetarian and snack ready meals to see growing interest in line with health trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

