Global Soup market in Serbia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market research report 24 November, 2020

The value share of instant soup with soup has been demonstrating notable growth throughout the review period, and this product area is expected to continue this trend in 2020 as it is expected to lead retail current value growth and retail volume growth in the category. Although there has not been a significant rise in the number of products available in instant soup in 2020, there is a growing demand for products in this subcategory as an accelerating pace of life provokes the growing need for…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.]

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Instant soup to benefit from consumer demand for convenience during COVID-19 lockdown

Companies seek to boost their images by demonstrating social responsibility during COVID-19 crisis

Nestlé Adriatic Foods doo damaged by controversial claims in 2020 advertising campaign

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dehydrated soup damaged by health and wellness trends

Instant soup to lead forecast period volume and value growth thanks to convenience and health and wellness

Independent small grocers face mounting pressure from supermarkets, convenience stores and discounters

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

