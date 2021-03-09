Global Debit Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated migration towards non-cash payments, predominantly debit cards. Indeed, contactless debit card payments are increasingly becoming the norm throughout the country. However, at the beginning of the outbreak, due to widespread uncertainty, many consumers used debit cards to withdraw money from ATMs. The closure of retail and consumer foodservice outlets and social distancing later resulted in a decline in POS usage during the pandemic. However, remote proximity…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Debit Cards in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions further drive shift away from cash throughout Argentina

Number of vendors accepting debit cards continues to rise rapidly

Global giants continue to dominate debit card transactions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers expected to continue transitioning towards debit cards

Number of cash withdrawal points continues to expand

Debit cards increasingly used to pay for wide range of services

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Ongoing shift to electronic payments and digital banking

Contactless payments and digital wallet usage driven by pandemic and special offers

Increased merchant adoption supports use of credit and debit cards

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 20 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 21 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 23 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 25 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 26 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 28 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 29 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 30 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 31 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

