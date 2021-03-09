Global Sports Nutrition Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Sports nutrition products have become increasingly popular among gym-goers. The leading companies frequently open stands for their products and use in-store visuals to promote their brands. However, there has been a steep drop in demand for sport nutrition on account of COVID-19, which forced gyms to close in Turkey from the middle of March until the summer, negating the need for products typically consumed prior or following a gym workout, eg sports protein powder. In response, some exercise en…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Sports Nutrition in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Gym closures hamper sales significantly in 2020
Sports protein products attract more Turks
Glanbia Besin and local company Hardline Kavi head sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Protein/energy bars to lead strong volume growth over forecast period
Online influence set to strengthen further
Healthy novelties can help expand sports nutrition’s appeal
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases
Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
