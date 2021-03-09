Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2026

Following the emergence of COVID-19 in Greece and the announcement of lockdown measures in March in a bid to control the spread of the virus, consumers took to stockpiling basic medicines such as acetaminophen, various cough and cold remedies including nasal sprays and pharyngeal preparations to equip themselves against various symptoms, in addition to dermatologicals such as topical germicidals/antiseptics to ensure greater protection against germs in case of wounds or infections. However, for…

Consumer Health in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Initial strong demand for analgesics due to emergence of COVID-19 unlikely to be sustained throughout 2020 due to stockpiling by consumers

Increasing price sensitivity during pandemic and rising prices of some brands following price liberalisation results in higher demand for more affordable combination products

Vian strengthens lead of analgesics due to dominance of adult acetaminophen and share gain within the paediatric segment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall slower growth predicted for analgesics due to increasing price sensitivity following lockdown resulting in greater reliance on Rx

Efforts to promote the targeting of specific pain relief could help drive stronger performances for ibuprofen and topical analgesics/anaesthetic

Busy Greeks likely to demand more rapid and effective results from their pain relief

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dual impact of flu and pandemic results in early stockpiling of some cough and cold remedies but demand unlikely to be sustained throughout the year

Herbal/traditional products regains lost share, as some consumers take an alternative approach to their healthcare needs

Value share gain for major players following price rises, while herbal/traditional brands record impressive growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall slower growth for category as government prepares for coming flu season and price-sensitive consumers continue to look to Rx alternatives

Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies set to outperform many standard products due to changing attitudes amongst younger, affluent Greeks

Strongest performance predicted for antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) following dip in 2020

….continued

