Global Sleep Aids in Norway Market Research Report 2021

summary
Although COVID-19 led to an increase in stress levels throughout the country, sleep aids are not set to record a spike in growth for the year, with value growth aligning to growth recorded in 2019. Therefore, sales are supported by ongoing trends in the landscape. Many Norwegians suffer from insomnia, and stress-related problems are relatively common amongst the adult population, especially due to increasingly busy lifestyles. The growing use of smartphones is also creating a feeling of constant…
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 adds to consumers stress, however, sleep aids records the same high growth levels seen in 2019
Women and younger people are growing audiences for sleep aids, with both groups impacted by higher levels of stress
Sedix retains its lead as consumers preference passion flower over valerian, while smaller players have the opportunity to breakthrough
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth is set to remain positive across the forecast period, with the economic recession following the outbreak of COVID-19, increasing consumers stress
The ongoing changes in the Rx landscape boosts sales of OTC sleep aids across the forecast period
Melatonin is increasingly seen as a safe alternative to OTC sleep aids, challenging growth across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
….Continued
