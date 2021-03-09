Global Sports Nutrition Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Sports nutrition is only one of two consumer health products that is expected to suffer current value sales decline as a result of COVID-19; the other product is weight management and wellbeing. With people’s movements restricted and outlet such as gyms (where many of the products are sold) closed for much of the year, there was little demand for sports nutrition products. In addition, the other main trade channel for sports nutrition products is through direct selling and this channel was also…
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Sports Nutrition in Bolivia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With movement restricted, little demand for sports nutrition products
GNC benefits from distribution through pharmacy chain in 2020
Rise of gyms leads to increased value sales over review period
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery dependent on economy returning to growth
Sales remain limited to small higher income consumer niche
Direct selling dominates distribution due to offering of personalised service
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
