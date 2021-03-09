Global Charge Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

Unlike debit and credit cards, in Argentina charge cards has not benefited from the shift away from cash among consumers fuelled by COVID-19. The pandemic brought the majority of business travel to a halt in Argentina, both nationally and internationally, as government travel restrictions and company no-travel policies were implemented. This consequently led to a significant decline in the use of commercial charge cards, which are often used for travel and hotel bookings.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Charge Cards in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Already struggling charge cards affected by impact of COVID-19 on travel

Capacity for development limited by exit of Anses

American Express remains sole charge card player operating in country

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

American Express focusing on attracting consumers with new benefits

Interest bearing credit cards more popular among leading banks

Launch of new social benefits payment charge card remains very limited

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Ongoing shift to electronic payments and digital banking

Contactless payments and digital wallet usage driven by pandemic and special offers

Increased merchant adoption supports use of credit and debit cards

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

