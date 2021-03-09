Global Sports Nutrition Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has driven people away from gyms and traditional sports facilities, as consumers are wary of social distancing and staying safe, with gyms being viewed as a high-risk environment. As such, this will lead to a decline in value growth for the year, with gyms being retailers of sports nutrition products. Only protein/energy bars are set to record value growth in 2020, with these being widely available across grocery retailers, also benefiting from having a wider audien…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594123-sports-nutrition-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-food-extrusion-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-solar-battery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-secure-smartphones-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-collateralized-debt-obligation-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sports Nutrition in Sweden

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth for sports nutrition declines, as COVID-19 leads to consumers avoiding the gym, disrupting sales

Protein/energy bars drives solid value growth, benefiting from the increased interest in outdoor activities

Players focus on online marketing strategies, as the share of e-commerce increases, due to the COVID-19 virus

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following a decline in sales due to COVID-19, growth will peak in 2021 as consumers return to the gym, investing in sports nutrition once more

The rising demand for convenience moves protein/energy bars into the mainstream while supporting sales of sports protein RTDs

E-commerce will grow across the forecast period, with the outbreak of COVID-19 boosting share of the channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)