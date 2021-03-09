Global Sports Nutrition Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has driven people away from gyms and traditional sports facilities, as consumers are wary of social distancing and staying safe, with gyms being viewed as a high-risk environment. As such, this will lead to a decline in value growth for the year, with gyms being retailers of sports nutrition products. Only protein/energy bars are set to record value growth in 2020, with these being widely available across grocery retailers, also benefiting from having a wider audien…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594123-sports-nutrition-in-sweden
Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-food-extrusion-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-solar-battery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-secure-smartphones-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-collateralized-debt-obligation-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Sports Nutrition in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth for sports nutrition declines, as COVID-19 leads to consumers avoiding the gym, disrupting sales
Protein/energy bars drives solid value growth, benefiting from the increased interest in outdoor activities
Players focus on online marketing strategies, as the share of e-commerce increases, due to the COVID-19 virus
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Following a decline in sales due to COVID-19, growth will peak in 2021 as consumers return to the gym, investing in sports nutrition once more
The rising demand for convenience moves protein/energy bars into the mainstream while supporting sales of sports protein RTDs
E-commerce will grow across the forecast period, with the outbreak of COVID-19 boosting share of the channel
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/