Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market Research Report 2026

Typically, sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies are highly dependent on the season as it is used to combat flu. Sales in 2020 were boosted due to fear of contracting COVID-19 as well as increasing desire to self-medicate due to increased purchasing power. Combination products remains the largest category with moderate growth as the category is well accepted by consumers due to historically being very effective and strong marketing on behalf of manufacturers and retailers. The he…
Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Estonia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies benefits from self-medication trend
New formats provide differentiation amid high competition
Foreign companies have the go-to brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consistent growth expected as flu vaccines combat illnesses due to busy lifestyle
Consumers to increasingly seek natural cough remedies from local brands
Manufacturers expected to focus on well-known existing brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
….continued
