Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market Research Report 2026

Typically, sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies are highly dependent on the season as it is used to combat flu. Sales in 2020 were boosted due to fear of contracting COVID-19 as well as increasing desire to self-medicate due to increased purchasing power. Combination products remains the largest category with moderate growth as the category is well accepted by consumers due to historically being very effective and strong marketing on behalf of manufacturers and retailers. The he…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Estonia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies benefits from self-medication trend

New formats provide differentiation amid high competition

Foreign companies have the go-to brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consistent growth expected as flu vaccines combat illnesses due to busy lifestyle

Consumers to increasingly seek natural cough remedies from local brands

Manufacturers expected to focus on well-known existing brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….continued

