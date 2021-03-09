Global Pre-Paid Cards in the US Market Research Report 2021

summary
The CARES Act authorised one-time payments of USD1,200 to most adults in the US and USD500 per child. Most Americans received these payments through direct deposit, but nearly four million received their payment as pre-paid debit cards. The Treasury Department did not publicise that some Americans would receive payments via these cards. When the cards arrived in envelopes that did not mention the US Treasury or IRS, many recipients believed them to be spam and discarded them. The government subs…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in USA report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
CARES Act stimulus payments drive use of open-loop pre-paid cards
COVID-19’s impact varies significantly by pre-paid card type
Small businesses push gift cards to maintain cashflow during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pre-paid emerges as a potential victor in the cashless retailers debate
BitPay introduces new crypto-to-fiat pre-paid card
Contactless payment on the way for New York’s public transport system
CATEGORY DATA
