Global Sleep Aids Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is not expected to have any significant impact on sleep aids, with value growth predicted to be positive; however, an uplift in sales was not noted. Therefore, sales in sleep aids are expected to align with existing trends in the landscape, with many consumers reaching for sleep aids to treat stress-related problems. Much of this is job-related in Sweden, or due to consumers increasingly busy lifestyles. The growing use of smartphones, especially before bedtime, is also…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594043-sleep-aids-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-real-time-location-services-rtls-applications-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-united-states-renal-artery-stent-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2046-2021-03-02

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-printed-electronics-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-wheelchair-and-electric-scooter-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sleep Aids in Sweden

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Although COVID-19 increases consumer stress, sleep aids is not set to record a spike in growth

Younger women continue to drive growth for sleep aids, with job-related stress being a key driver of sales

Sana Pharma records growth with Lunixen, while Medical AB retains its lead of the landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to remain steady across the forecast period, with consumers reaching for sleep aids to support their overall wellbeing

The increasing use of digital devices boosts sales of sleep aids across the forecast period

Herbal/traditional sleep aids will lead sales across the forecast period, aligning with the growing health and wellness trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)