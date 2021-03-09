Global Digestive Remedies Market Research Report 2026

The emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictive lockdown measures in Greece in an attempt to control the spread of the virus urged local consumers to stockpile a number of digestive remedies early on, fearing home confinement for several months. Diarrhoeal remedies is set to record the strongest retail volume growth in 2020, driven by an early surge in demand as diarrhoea was added as a symptom of COVID-19, although anxiety issues during the pandemic may also have supported sales for th…
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Digestive Remedies in Greece
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Initial stockpiling for diarrhoeal remedies due to link to COVID-19 symptoms is set to support its performance but motion sickness remedies will struggle due to restrictions
Withdrawal of H2 blockers after contamination scare impacts overall performance of digestive remedies in 2020
A number of players improve positions as producers of H2 blockers lose ground
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for remainder of 2020 likely to be influenced by further lockdown measures, while overall weaker performance is predicted for forecast period
Growing from a low base, herbal/traditional digestive remedies set to outperform OTC due to health and wellness trends
Preventive approach to digestion set be major driving factor behind category’s weaker performance
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
….continued
