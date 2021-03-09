Global Digestive Remedies Market Research Report 2026

The emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictive lockdown measures in Greece in an attempt to control the spread of the virus urged local consumers to stockpile a number of digestive remedies early on, fearing home confinement for several months. Diarrhoeal remedies is set to record the strongest retail volume growth in 2020, driven by an early surge in demand as diarrhoea was added as a symptom of COVID-19, although anxiety issues during the pandemic may also have supported sales for th…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Digestive Remedies in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Initial stockpiling for diarrhoeal remedies due to link to COVID-19 symptoms is set to support its performance but motion sickness remedies will struggle due to restrictions

Withdrawal of H2 blockers after contamination scare impacts overall performance of digestive remedies in 2020

A number of players improve positions as producers of H2 blockers lose ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for remainder of 2020 likely to be influenced by further lockdown measures, while overall weaker performance is predicted for forecast period

Growing from a low base, herbal/traditional digestive remedies set to outperform OTC due to health and wellness trends

Preventive approach to digestion set be major driving factor behind category’s weaker performance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….continued

