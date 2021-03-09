Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

NRT smoking cessation aids is set to see a boost in sales due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden, with growth moving from 2% in 2019, to a predicted double-digit growth in 2020. As the COVID-19 outbreak gained force in Sweden, highly publicised initial reports that smoking may exacerbate the illness, prompted a spike of consumer interest in NRT smoking cessation products during Q1 and Q2. As such, pharmaceutical companies reported double-digit growth rates, particularly among older and male c…

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 encourages more smokers to quit the habit, leading to an increase in sales of NRT smoking cessation aids

Legislations and the social stigma of smoking benefit sales of NRT smoking cessation aids

Smaller players NiQuitin and Zonnic gain share from leaders Nicotinell and Nicorette, improving their value growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

After a decline in 2021, growth is set to recover, with the health and wellness trend and ban on menthol cigarettes aiding sales

NRT gum reaches maturity, however, other NRT will drive the highest value growth, offering innovative products across the forecast period

E-vapour products unlikely to pose a serious threat, however, other tobacco products will be a rising threat to the industry

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

