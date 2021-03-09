Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

NRT smoking cessation aids is set to see a boost in sales due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden, with growth moving from 2% in 2019, to a predicted double-digit growth in 2020. As the COVID-19 outbreak gained force in Sweden, highly publicised initial reports that smoking may exacerbate the illness, prompted a spike of consumer interest in NRT smoking cessation products during Q1 and Q2. As such, pharmaceutical companies reported double-digit growth rates, particularly among older and male c…
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 encourages more smokers to quit the habit, leading to an increase in sales of NRT smoking cessation aids
Legislations and the social stigma of smoking benefit sales of NRT smoking cessation aids
Smaller players NiQuitin and Zonnic gain share from leaders Nicotinell and Nicorette, improving their value growth in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
After a decline in 2021, growth is set to recover, with the health and wellness trend and ban on menthol cigarettes aiding sales
NRT gum reaches maturity, however, other NRT will drive the highest value growth, offering innovative products across the forecast period
E-vapour products unlikely to pose a serious threat, however, other tobacco products will be a rising threat to the industry
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
