Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market Research Report 2026

Coronavirus (COVID-19) favours sales of herbal/traditional products in Spain. The outbreak and course of the pandemic has increased consumer awareness of health issues and supported an interest in milder, more natural remedies to cope with problems induced or exacerbated by COVID-19. The lockdown introduced to curb the spread of the virus largely confined the Spanish population to their homes for 2-3 months in 2020. This has seen many Spanish consumers suffer from various degrees of anxiety and…

Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Herbal/Traditional Products in Spain

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Herbal/traditional sleep aids sees fastest sales growth as Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis disturbs sleeping patterns

Growing consumer awareness of ingredients and potential side effects of chemicals shifts focus to herbal/traditional products

Uriach-Aquilea gains leading position through brands in categories benefiting from COVID-19 effects

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing threat and effects of COVID-19 and shift to milder, more natural options offer bright outlook for herbal/traditional products

General focus on authentic and sustainable ingredients creates space for all-natural formulas in consumer health as in other industries

Growth potential in herbal/traditional products set to entice newcomers, while economic recession offers opportunities for stronger private label presence

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

