Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Morocco Market Research Report 2021

summary
The global COVID-19 crisis has caused a significant shift in consumer buying habits as consumers are faced with economic and health-related uncertainty. This means that they are less likely to spend money on items that are considered non-essential, including products in NRT smoking cessation aids. Furthermore, products in NRT smoking cessation aids are considered expensive in Morocco and so will be among the first product areas for consumers to save money on.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593741-nrt-smoking-cessation-aids-in-morocco
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-pet-water-fountain-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-30
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-demineralized-allografts-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-smart-homes-technology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-crutches-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 disrupts consumer buying habits, as Moroccans move away from non-essential purchases
Availability and price to be key factors in NRT smoking cessation aids during COVID-19 pandemic
Pierre Fabre SA Laboratoires to retain monopoly status in category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Long-term effects of COVID-19 will continue to constrain growth
Category to expand as new brands chip away at Pierre Fabre SA Laboratoires’ monopoly
Concerns about vaping could lead e-smokers to NRT smoking cessation aids
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/