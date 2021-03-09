Global Wound Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

First aid kits for cars continues to record a high demand in 2020, due to the booming automobile industry in Belarus. Attractive credit facilities and strong promotional and sales activities from car dealers have led to a boost in the sales of new cars in the country, which benefits first aid kits as they are obligatory products for any car. This is supporting the strongest growth seen in first aid kits. However, sales of first aid kits for children continue to remain stifled due to the declinin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117603-wound-care-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thin-film-photovoltaic-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-tears-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dextrin-powder-industry-global-key-vendorsmanufacturerssuppliers-and-analysis-market-report-2025-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-rotor-mills-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Obligatory first aid kits for cars continue to keep sales strong, as plasters remain in demand due to relaxed isolation measures

Consumers switching from gyms to running and cycling will balance out any dip in sales seen

Leading players maintain top spots, as premium wound care trend emerges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players use eye-catching colours to make their economy packs of plasters stand out on the shelves

Domestic competition to heat up in premium wound care

Opportunities in first aid kits continue to drive innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105