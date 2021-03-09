Global Ready Meals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 will be a mixed blessing for ready meals in Sweden, with conflicting trends pulling the category in different directions but ultimately having a positive impact. On the one hand, the boom in home cooking seen during the response to COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact sales of ready meals. Consumers spent more time at home in 2020, consequently having more time to make food with raw ingredients, reducing the need for ready meals. On the other hand, with home seclusion increasing th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2368015-ready-meals-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-home-solutions-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-plasma-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-shipyard-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yeast-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Ready Meals in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dinner mixes and comforting ready meals the standout performers as consumers seek familiarity at home in response to COVID-19

Dafgårds takes the lead thanks to new and improved image

VegMe wins consumers over with tasty, meat-free ready meals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Producers look to introduce healthier, more natural and better tasting options in the forecast period

Fish on the menu as consumers seek convenience and affordable options

Foodservice provides stiff challenge to sales of chilled ready meals over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105