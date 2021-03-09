Global Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

In response to the onset of COVID-19 in South Africa, there were numerous border closures, limits on intra-provincial travel and other restrictions on travel and movement mandated by the government that led to an immediate collapse of business activity in the travel industry early in 2020. Significant declines in value sales were posted as international and domestic travellers remained at home in order to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus. Even as pandemic-related restrictions h…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Travel in South Africa

Euromonitor International

November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

Travel to/from South Africa severely hampered in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Domestic tourism also affected by pandemic-inspired restrictions in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Travel to/from South Africa set to bounce back quickly in 2021 before moderating over the forecast period

Domestic tourism slated to take the lead as South Africa sets out on the road to recovery

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Scheduled airlines set to post substantial losses in 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions

Low-cost carriers also struggle in 2020 but declines are expected to be less severe

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Challenges remain for scheduled airlines over forecast period

Emphasis on domestic travel set to boost recovery of low-cost air carriers

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Car rental transactions, value sales slump as travel grinds to a halt in 2020 due to COVID-19

More consolidation expected as pandemic-related slowdown forces small car rental players out of business

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Car rental to bounce back in 2021 and sustain growth via new benefits/services

Demand for car rental likely to be boosted over the forecast period by increased promotion of domestic tourism

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for lodging hard hit in 2020 by pandemic-related travel and movement restrictions

Popular short-term rentals fall at a lower rate than hotels in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lodging to bounce back as travellers return to South Africa over the forecast period

Short-term rentals to return quickly to steady growth over forecast period

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Travel agents suffering from pandemic-related value sales slump in 2020

Online travel sales set to become more competitive as a result of pandemic in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong rebound in online value sales in 2021 before more modest growth through remainder of forecast period

Travel agents likely to turn to innovation to secure their positions over forecast period

