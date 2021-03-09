Global Vitamins Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

COVID-19 will not affect growth in value sales of vitamins in Serbia during 2020. Indeed, 2020 will be the first year during the review period that value sales growth did not decelerate, with growth in value sales of vitamin A actually seeing a significant increase. Rather than regarding vitamins as a non-essential product that they can cut back on during uncertain economic times, consumers have kept on taking them during the pandemic, partly in the hope of boosting their immune systems.

Euromonitor International's Vitamins in Serbia report

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for vitamins shrugs off the impact of COVID-19, as consumers seek to boost their immune systems

Social media help drive growing awareness of the importance of vitamins

CaliVita leverages e-commerce and social media to maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health-conscious consumers don’t buy the argument that vitamins are superfluous

Perceived as offering better value, growth in value sales of multivitamins will continue to outpace single vitamins

There’s life in private label yet

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

