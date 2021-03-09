Global Wound Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

On the whole, the COVID-19 pandemic will have little impact on wound care in 2020 overall. When lockdown was first implemented in March 2020, many Macedonian people began stockpiling as they were afraid supplies would soon fall short. However, this trend has had a very little effect on the sales of wound care products. In fact, current value growth rates are anticipated to dip slightly, likely as there has been limited opportunities to require wound care during lockdown. For example, kids have b…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wound care slightly impacted by COVID-19 due to limited injuries

Tosama continues leading due to long standing visibility

Hansaplast brand benefits from successful TV commercials

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increase in injuries leads to higher demand for wound care post lockdown

Key shifts to distribution anticipated over the forecast period

Self-medication will continue to boost growth as the pandemic continues

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

