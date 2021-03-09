Global Herbal/Traditional Products Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

In 2020, herbal/traditional products is expected to see a slightly higher current value growth rate to that seen in the previous year, with COVID-19 having a real positive impact on sales of certain products, while lowering demand for others. While still expected to post modest growth, herbal/traditional digestive remedies, dermatologicals and tonics are expected to post slower current value growth in 2020 to that seen in 2019, as consumers prioritise immunity support. Herbal/traditional cough,…
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More consumers turn towards herbal/traditional products in 2020 as they become aware of the potentially harmful effects of chemical-based products
Immunity positioned herbal/traditional products drive growth in 2020
Laboratorios Gautier maintains its lead in 2020, while other international players intensify the competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing consumer awareness of herbal/traditional products set to drive growth over the forecast period
E-commerce expected to attract consumer interest through affordable prices
High growth for herbal/traditional dietary supplements expected due to growing interest of the elderly population
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
