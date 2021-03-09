Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2026

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has provided a shock to both the Spanish economy and society and significantly impacted consumer health sales. While Spain has not suffered from obvious shortages of medicines, the stockpiling of certain products, especially analgesics and cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, has been observed. Perceived to offer immunity/resistance to the symptoms of COVID-19, analgesics and cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies have emerged as strong winne…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797499-consumer-health-in-spain
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-freezing-culture-media-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ayurveda-treatments-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hot-dogs-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/waist-pack-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-09
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Spain
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Perceived immunity/protection from Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms boosts sales of analgesics
Acceleration of healthier lifestyles trend as lockdown eases boosts topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Limited movement in company/brand shares or rankings as consumers seek familiarity at a time of crisis
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lingering COVID-19 pandemic and fitness and demographic trends set to influence category performance in the forecast period
De-listing medicines like 1g paracetamol and 650g ibuprofen may stimulate OTC sales
Competition from cheaper reimbursed generics set to limit OTC sales growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosts sales as products seen as offering possible immunity/protection from the virus
Milder, drier climate offers opportunities for allergy products, but new Rx treatments likely to dampen growth potential
Johnson rides the popularity of Frenadol to consolidate leading position, although novelties are placed on the backburner during COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Flu seasons expected to shape performance, but lingering COVID-19 crisis and climate change set to play strong role in short to medium term
Stronger controls on dosages without prescriptions may see shift from OTC to Rx products
Increasingly informed and health-conscious consumers likely to push launches of more natural products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown’s limits on exercise and effect on dietary habits benefit some digestive remedies, although travel restrictions hinder diarrhoeal and motion sickness remedies
Proton pump indicators benefits from positioning as substitute for ranitidine medicines following health scare in H2 blockers
Almirall leads through trusted product range and strong marketing, although small producer laboratories remain highly important
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/