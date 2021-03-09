Global Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The impact of COVID-19 on South Korea’s travel industry has been severe, with hotels either closed or operating at extremely low occupancy rates for much of 2020 and airlines suffering enormous losses as global restrictions wreak havoc throughout travel. Several operators have been forced to furlough or lay off staff and many businesses face bankruptcy. Car rental companies are suffering less than other players as for the most part they depend for business on local consumers rather than inbound…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism flows slow considerably as border shutdowns disrupt travel globally

Jeju Island uses blockchain technology to tempt back tourists, and business travel slowly starts to select areas

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

K-culture set to increase diversity in visitors to South Korea, and experiential travel to see rising demand

New agreement marks beginning of thawed relations with Japan in bid to restart business travel

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Jeju and Eastar come to blows over stringent conditions of acquisition deal

Korean Air receives state-backed investment to remain operational during pandemic

RECOVERY

Leading airlines turn to cargo flights for profit and first-class options fall out of favour

Smaller players face uphill struggle to survive in absence of financial aid

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Car rental players rely on pre-existing domestic demand

Rise of ride-hailing and car sharing continues to challenge traditional car rental models

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Car sharing schemes set to expand and diversify in line with digital trends and evolving consumer demand

Mercedes focuses on digital mobility while Hyundai gains access to car sharers’ data

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Local residents protest establishment of neighbourhood quarantine hotels

Airbnb adapts its cancellation policy in face of complaints from frustrated hosts

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Staycation trend to take off while luxury hotel remains set to expand

Yanolja reshapes hotel management through digital technology and home-start up offers authentic experience

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 follows boycott Japan campaign to further weaken sector while government coupons offer some relief

Online shift gains pace and threatens demand for intermediaries

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dynamic packaging to see rising demand

Investment in innovative solutions and creative packages aims to tempt tourists back to travel

Summary 2 Travel Planning and Booking in South Korea: Purchase Factors 2020

