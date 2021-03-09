Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Sports nutrition had been experiencing solid growth prior to the emergence of the pandemic, due to the increase in gym memberships in Greece over the review period linked to more affordable pricing. Most gyms now offer low-cost schemes with long-term subscriptions in line with an increase interest in health and fitness, which is part of the health and wellness megatrend. This created growth opportunities for sports nutrition with gym users keen to maximise their results. Use of sports nutrition…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797498-sports-nutrition-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-temporaty-knee-spacers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-glass-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-marketing-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-honeycomb-sandwich-panel-core-materials-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closure of gyms during lockdown results in significant slowdown in demand for sports nutrition

E-commerce capitalises on healthy growth momentum during lockdown

Sports nutrition set to become increasingly fragmented competitive landscape in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for sports nutrition with stronger growth momentum building from 2022

Sports protein powder to continue to drive demand for category

Omnichannel approach by players likely to support stronger sales growth with e-commerce set to continue to gain ground over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105