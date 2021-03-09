Global World Market for Sportswear Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global value sales of sportswear grew by 4% in 2017, benefiting from more consumers exercising, and the desire to project an image of health on social media. To differentiate their offer, sportswear brands will collaborate with designers and use tech wearables, and also increasingly compete on sustainability. As digitalisation challenges traditional retail, brands will continue to introduce experiential features online and offline, while trying to get a slice of the booming resale market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3592625-world-market-for-sportswear

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Sportswear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market – be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics,

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bamboos-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-02

economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sunflower-seeds-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-civil-aviation-flight-training-and-simulation-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-civil-aviation-flight-training-and-simulation-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TOC

World Market for Sportswear

Euromonitor International

November 2018

Introduction

Global Outlook

Geographic Perspective

Leading Companies and Brands

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Market Snapshots

Appendix

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105