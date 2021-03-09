Global Herbal/Traditional Products Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

Herbal traditional/products are expected to register a slight gain in value growth due to COVID-19, but not as much as other consumer health products such as analgesics. However, consumer purchasing patterns within the product area are expected to change. The best performing products area is expected to be herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, as consumer look for medication to alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19 and also boost their immune system. In particular, local…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Change in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19 with consumers buying products with immune system benefits

Product area highly fragmented with a mix of local and imported brands

Deep cultural roots boost demand for herbal/traditional products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Improved sleeping patterns post COVID-19 will see decline in value growth of herbal/traditional sleep aids

Growth in specialised health food stores during the forecast period

Product preferences vary by distribution channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

