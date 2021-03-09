Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market Research Report 2026

Herbal/traditional products is expected to see a slight dip in its growth rate in 2020 compared to the higher growth rates at the end of the review period. This is a result of diminishing disposable incomes following the COVID-19 outbreak which led to economic uncertainty and a much higher rate of unemployment in Georgia.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797490-herbal-traditional-products-in-georgia
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-laboratory-animal-models-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineering-software-cad-cam-cae-aec-eda-market-2021-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gold-jewelry-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/semi-submersible-drilling-platforms-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-09
Table of Contents
Herbal/Traditional Products in Georgia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Herbal/traditional dermatologicals worst hit by COVID-19
GMP to lead category as local producers compete with more expensive imported options
International companies dominate herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies and herbal/traditional digestive remedies
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Herbal/traditional products is expected to expand despite effects of COVID-19
Low unit prices will continue to characterise the expanding category
Sales of herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies boosted by environmental issues
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105