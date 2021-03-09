Global Cider/Perry Market Research Report 2026

There were no sales of cider/perry in Morocco at the end of the review period, and this category’s market status is not expected to change over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Cider/Perry in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555926-cider-perry-in-morocco

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-methionine-for-feed-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-bus-switch-ic-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pvp-iodine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-bakery-products-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Cider/Perry in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

PROSPECTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade and promotion of the Green Moroccan plan boost prospects and productivity of local retailers, companies and importers in 2019

Groupe des Brasseries du Maroc remains the leading player with alcoholic drinks in 2019, with a monopoly in the largest category of beer

Post-pandemic, volume and value sales are set grow incrementally the forecast period, but CAGRs will be slower compared to that of the review period

CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Summary 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 3 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105