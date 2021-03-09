Global Store Cards Market Research Report 2021

Store card transactions continued to decline in number in 2018, with negative value growth in real terms. Banks continued to offer these cards without any promotions, which might have led to an increase in the number of users with the possibility of obtaining prizes and incentives.
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Headlines
Prospects
Store Card Transactions Continue To Decline in 2018
Inflation Hampers Stores’ Attempts To Offer Extra Benefits
Few Market Players See Specific Benefits
Competitive Landscape
Banesco Leads Store Cards in 2018
Operators Fight To Retain Lead in A Negative Environment
Banco Universal Mercantil Maintains Presence With Amway, Directv Store Cards
Category Data
Executive Summary
New Currency Redenomination in 2018
Lack of Cash Increases in 2018
Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018
Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations
Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth
…continued
