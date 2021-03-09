Global Financial Cards and Payments Market Research Report 2021

Venezuelans are concerned about obtaining bolivars for any transaction, as they will need more notes to buy the same thing. The smallest denomination of paper money in any country should be intended to at least be able to pay for short transportation trips or small goods. However, such a premise is far from the reality in Venezuela. Thus, in 2018 President Nicolás Maduro announced a new currency redenomination, which eliminated five zeros on the country’s currency, to simplify transactions. Bank…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Executive Summary
New Currency Redenomination in 2018
Lack of Cash Increases in 2018
Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018
Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations
Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth
