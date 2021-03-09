Global Debit Cards Market Research Report 2021

Due to the high prices in the Venezuelan economy resulting from inflation – which saw a triple-digit rate for 2017 and is expect to reach 1,000,000% in 2018 (IMF) – consumers prefer to pay for their purchases with debit cards. This trend is determined by several factors, one of the main ones being the difficulty of carrying the large sums of money required to make payments. The daily cash limits in ATMs in the first semester of 2018 was VEF10,000 – the price of a candy bar was VEF50,000, thus AT…
Euromonitor International’s Debit Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Headlines
Prospects
Consumers Even Pay for Candy With Debit Cards
Points of Sale Continue Declining in 2018
Prepaid Cards Compete With Debit Cards
Competitive Landscape
Banco De Venezuela Leads Debit Cards
Lack of Raw Material Challenges Innovation
Mastercard Continues Leading in Debit Cards
Category Data
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2013-2018
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 6 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2013-2017
Table 7 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 8 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2013-2017
Table 9 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2018-2023
Table 12 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
New Currency Redenomination in 2018
Lack of Cash Increases in 2018
Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018
Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations
Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth
Market Indicators
Table 13 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2013-2018
Table 14 Number of ATMs: Units 2013-2018
Table 15 Value Lost to Fraud 2013-2018
Table 16 Card Expenditure by Location 2017
Table 17 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2013-2018
Table 18 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2018
Market Data
Table 19 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018
…continued
